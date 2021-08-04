Shelton State Community College offers students $1400 grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One parent Jashira Sullivan walked onto Shelton State’s campus Tuesday not knowing the financial burden for her daughter to attend school there would become a little lighter.

The community college is giving $1,400 to each student enrolled there this Fall.

“It’s good news to hear. It’s a blessing actually,” Jashira Sullivan told WBRC.

Sullivan said money got tight during the pandemic after hours at her job were cut. Shelton State Community College had situations like this in mind when administrators decided to use part of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan to help students whose lives may have been impacted by coronavirus.

“It can be used for whatever their needs are. We understand during this unprecedented time, our students have struggled during the pandemic. And we want to be able to provide this to them to be able to meet the needs they have,” Amanda Harbison, the Dean of Students at SSCC explained.

The money can be applied to student’s account for tuition or fee payments or can it be refunded directly to a student after classes have started.

Sullivan believes that $1,400 will benefit her family.

“I think it’s going to stimulate the economy. I know a lot of people that have been affected. So, it’s a good way to get kids back in school and get the economy going,” Sullivan continued.

Fall classes at Shelton State start August 17th. Students have until noon August 20th to enroll and be eligible for the $1,400 grant.

