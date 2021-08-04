LawCall
Move in day at the University of Alabama

UA movie in day
UA movie in day(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dorms buzzed with activity as students moved in at the University of Alabama Wednesday.

Brindlee Denney is fulfilling a childhood dream by going to school at The Capstone.

“In my 6th grade letter to my future self I wrote that I would be going here so I made a dream into reality so that was kind of cool,” she said.

Nearly 2,500 students participating in Panhellenic Recruitment, Million Dollar Band rehearsals and other activities checked into residence halls during the early move-in period.

“I couldn’t have asked to be anywhere else. It’s a really big step, but it’s very exciting,” incoming Freshman Luci Harris explained.

The campus has coronavirus protocols in place. The university is encouraging everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated people are expected to protect the campus community by continuing to wear masks indoors and practice social distancing whenever possible.

“I think it’s fair. I feel very safe. Yes, it’s a fair response to it I think,” expressed parent Keith Harrison. Fall classes at the University of Alabama begin August 18th.

