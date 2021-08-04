Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve talked a lot to the Pennington family in Montevallo. The 10 children who lost their mom to COVID-19. The family is now raising money to get the children ready to head back to the classroom.

The children range in age from rising first graders to freshmen in college. The family is working to get all 10 children ready for the first day of school, and their aunts say it’s harder this year.

You may remember us telling you the children lost their mom, Katherine Pennington, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in November. Now their aunts are pooling their resources to step in.

“You have clothes times 10, school supplies 10, those lovely snacks that they love in the backpack times 10,” said Linda Mims, their aunt.

Retail analysts say school supply costs are up this year. The family is continuing to accept donations through their GoFundMe account to support the children – this year and beyond.

“Even money for them to get school pictures or yearbook – because they’ve never had that. I know it’s something small – but it would be a nice touch,” said Mims.

You can donate here to the family’s GoFundMe, which has been used to raise money for funeral expenses and for ongoing expenses for the children.

