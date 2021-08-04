LawCall
Advertisement

Mike Behind the Mic: Kristoffer Carter(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT
Are there things you want to accomplish in life, but something is holding you back? In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we get some insight into how to overcome those roadblocks from one of the most sought after coaches to the executives, Kristoffer Carter. The author, speaker and consultant has worked with executives with top companies like AT&T, Amazon and Edward Jones and has a book due out this fall titled, Permission to Glow: A Spiritual Guide to Epic Leadership.

But instead of yet another discussion on leadership skills, we focused more on people like you and me. Those of us just trying to tackle some challenges to move forward with our lives. Here’s our conversation and I hope it helps someone on the fence between standing pat or moving forward.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

