Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Cleburne Co.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash at around 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday claimed the life of a Boaz man.

Police say 62-year-old David Edwards was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 Eastbound near the 207 mile marker, approximately three miles east of the Heflin.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

