LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Cleburne Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash at around 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday claimed the life of a Boaz man.

Police say 62-year-old David Edwards was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 Eastbound near the 207 mile marker, approximately three miles east of the Heflin.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away

Latest News

Health experts say the Delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
What’s driving the increase in vaccinations in Alabama?
Montevallo family in need of school supplies.
Montevallo family raising money to get 10 children who lost mom to COVID-19 ready for first day of school
University of Montevallo
UM opens vaccination portal for students, offering incentives for vaccinated students
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.