Man killed in fiery crash with dump truck

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed early Wednesday morning in Sumter County after a crash with a Mack dump truck.

41-year-old Jocquese Jamar Pace, of Meridian Miss., was driving a 2010 Ford Ecoline van on U.S. 80 near the 13 mile marker, when investigators say his vehicle struck the dump truck, overturned and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack truck, 41-year-old Reginal Dwight Scott of Birmingham, along with his passenger were both injured and taken to an area hospital. No updates yet on their condition.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the case.

