Legion Field drive-thru vaccination sees renewed success
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker said hundreds of people have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccination after Legion Field’s drive-thru vaccination site re-opened.
City leaders have added more vaccination clinic dates at Legion Field as concern over the delta variant increases.
Parker said Legion Field had vaccinated 150 people on Tuesday; almost 200 people on Wednesday; and they are hoping to vaccinate 300 people on Thursday.
They’re administering the Pfizer vaccine.
The site’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Legion Field on Wednesdays, but it will also open on Thursday, August 5.
You can just drive up, you don’t need an appointment.
