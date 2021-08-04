LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Legion Field drive-thru vaccination sees renewed success

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker said hundreds of people have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccination after Legion Field’s drive-thru vaccination site re-opened.

City leaders have added more vaccination clinic dates at Legion Field as concern over the delta variant increases.

Parker said Legion Field had vaccinated 150 people on Tuesday; almost 200 people on Wednesday; and they are hoping to vaccinate 300 people on Thursday.

They’re administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The site’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Legion Field on Wednesdays, but it will also open on Thursday, August 5.

You can just drive up, you don’t need an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama

Latest News

hospital bed
Birmingham hospitals worry about Delta variant
Hospitals looking at mandatory vaccinations
Ala. hospitals urge patients to go to emergency rooms for true emergencies, not COVID-19 testing
According to the Mountain Brook Schools reopening plan all school activities will happen across...
Mountain Brook City Schools to require masks inside