Kentuck Art Center temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 test

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Kentuck Art Center Office is closed and a sign posted on the door alerted visitors that it won’t reopen for several days due to someone at the center testing positive for coronavirus.

“We needed to get the message out as soon as we found out there was a positive test. We closed immediately. We had our staff members get tested and we let everyone know who had been in and out of our office,” said Kentuck Marketing Manager Ashely Williams.

She said they followed protocol and six full-time staffers are now working from home and must undergo testing before they can return to work.

“Our protocols say we have to have at least one PCR test for every employee to return to work and you have to be symptom-free,” she continued.

A monthly art night at Kentuck scheduled for Thursday is cancelled. Administrators will make a decision in the next week about the delayed opening of an exhibit entitled “What Maralyn Did During the Lockdown.”

“Had we not all vaccinated this could be a whole lot worse. So we encourage the public to get vaccinated so we can have more events in the future,” Williams concluded.

Employees are waiting for PCR test results back and will retest on Thursday. Kentuck will make an announcement reopening sometime between this weekend and Monday.

