Jasper Police searching for missing man

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police officers are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing since July 23, 2021.

Investigators said Timothy Chance suffers from a mental disorder which impairs his judgment and he can pose a risk to himself.

Chance was last seen on July 23 and he has not returned home.

Chance has a yellow smiley face tattoo on one of his forearms.

If you have information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

