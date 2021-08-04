Jasper Police searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police officers are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing since July 23, 2021.
Investigators said Timothy Chance suffers from a mental disorder which impairs his judgment and he can pose a risk to himself.
Chance was last seen on July 23 and he has not returned home.
Chance has a yellow smiley face tattoo on one of his forearms.
If you have information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.