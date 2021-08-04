LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jasper Police searching for missing man

Timothy Chance
Timothy Chance(Jasper Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police officers are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing since July 23, 2021.

Investigators said Timothy Chance suffers from a mental disorder which impairs his judgment and he can pose a risk to himself.

Chance was last seen on July 23 and he has not returned home.

Chance has a yellow smiley face tattoo on one of his forearms.

If you have information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

Jasper Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in trying to locate Mr. Timothy Chance. Mr. Chance...

Posted by Jasper Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home

Latest News

Caring Men and Caring Women holding free school supply giveaway in Bessemer
2 pursuits in Tuscaloosa, 2 arrests
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephanie Ann McMath of...
Woman dies one month after car crashes into building in Tarrant
Midfield City Schools will require masks