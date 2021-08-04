Hospitals looking at mandatory vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today a number of Birmingham area hospitals came together to talk about the impact they are seeing on their medical facilities as their COVID patient load increases.

“We are seeing an uptake in our staff testing positive. We had as many last week as we had in the months of May and June combined,” Tom Shufflebarger, CEO Children’s of Alabama said.

This adds to stress on providing patient care and meeting the Delta variant surge. The Ascension Corporate medical system, which has several St. Vincent’s hospitals and medical clinics across Alabama, implemented mandatory vaccines for their workers across the country.

So far St. Vincent’s, which is a part of the Ascension health system but operates independently as an alliance with UAB, has not made a decision about vaccine mandate but that could change very soon.

“We are a part of the alliance with UAB. We are working together to see how we are going to proceed. We are going to make that decision within the next week,” Dr. Timothy Bode, CMO Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital said.

“[Ascension] has taken the position to lead with safety and quality and has joined hundreds of other hospitals across the country, requiring vaccinations for their associates and those who work in the hospital,” Bode said.

A number of healthcare workers are vaccinated already but a large number are not. Many hospitals in Alabama are anticipating what Ascension St. Vincent’s and UAB and others will do as COVID numbers increase.

