LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hospitals looking at mandatory vaccinations

(KY3)
By Alan Collins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today a number of Birmingham area hospitals came together to talk about the impact they are seeing on their medical facilities as their COVID patient load increases.

“We are seeing an uptake in our staff testing positive. We had as many last week as we had in the months of May and June combined,” Tom Shufflebarger, CEO Children’s of Alabama said.

This adds to stress on providing patient care and meeting the Delta variant surge. The Ascension Corporate medical system, which has several St. Vincent’s hospitals and medical clinics across Alabama, implemented mandatory vaccines for their workers across the country.

So far St. Vincent’s, which is a part of the Ascension health system but operates independently as an alliance with UAB, has not made a decision about vaccine mandate but that could change very soon.

“We are a part of the alliance with UAB. We are working together to see how we are going to proceed. We are going to make that decision within the next week,” Dr. Timothy Bode, CMO Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital said.

“[Ascension] has taken the position to lead with safety and quality and has joined hundreds of other hospitals across the country, requiring vaccinations for their associates and those who work in the hospital,” Bode said.

A number of healthcare workers are vaccinated already but a large number are not. Many hospitals in Alabama are anticipating what Ascension St. Vincent’s and UAB and others will do as COVID numbers increase.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama

Latest News

hospital bed
Birmingham hospitals worry about Delta variant
Legion Field drive-thru vaccination sees renewed success
Fairfield shooting investigation
Fairfield shooting investigation
D’Marian Miller killed in shooting in Talladega
Crime Stoppers offers $1K reward after 17-year-old boy killed