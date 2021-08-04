FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms in east Alabama Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It’s feeling nice this morning thanks to some dry air that has moved into parts of north and central Alabama. Temperatures along and north of I-20 are in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are roughly five to ten degrees below average for early August. Normally we should see temperatures around 72°F. Areas farther south are slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. The cold front that provided us slightly drier air remains stalled along the Gulf Coast and East coast of the United States where showers and storms continue in those regions. I think we’ll see a mostly sunny sky going into the morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll likely see a few extra clouds develop late this afternoon, but plan for a mostly dry day. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the lower 80s by noon. Plan for high temperatures today to remain a few degrees below average in the mid to upper 80s. Average high for Aug. 4 is 91°F.

I want to give a First Alert for areas along and east of I-65 for the potential to see an isolated shower or storm today. Rain chance at 20 percent. Plan for northeasterly winds today at 5-10 mph.

Hazy Sky: If you notice that the sky looks hazy today, it is due to wildfire smoke. The smoke has traveled from the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Smoke levels are elevated and on the light to moderate side. It gives the blue sky a milky/hazy color. It can also produce orange and red sunrises and sunsets. Air quality levels remain decent, but those with asthma may encounter minor issues if outside for a long period of time.

Mostly Dry Thursday: We should start Thursday morning off dry with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky with clouds building in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely end up partly cloudy tomorrow with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm after 12 p.m. Best chance for a few showers and storms will likely remain in east Alabama. Temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s with easterly winds at 5-8 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see increasing storm chances Friday into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt mentioned the possibility yesterday for an increasing chance for scattered showers and storms Friday as a disturbance from the Gulf Coast approaches the state. With plenty of heat and a lifting mechanism to trigger thunderstorm development, we have increased our rain chances to 40 percent. Temperatures Friday will likely end up in the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Biggest threat with Friday’s storm chances will likely include heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph.

Weekend Forecast: Sunday is looking like our driest day of the weekend. Saturday is not a washout by any means, but we can’t rule out a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms at any point during the day. Temperatures over the weekend will end up a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Sunday is looking drier with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. We’ll likely end up with a partly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with most of us in the lower 70s. Humidity levels will be on the increase over the weekend, so plan for it to feel muggy.

Building Heat Next Week: Next week is looking like a hot and muggy week with chances for afternoon storms each day. Models are showing high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s next Monday-Wednesday with a 30-40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures don’t appear to be as hot as last week, but the heat index could approach the triple digits. The good news is that we’ll have the chance for storms to cool us down in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm that forms next week will likely be able to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet, but we are starting to see signs of a more active pattern in the eastern and central Atlantic as we go into next week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential development off the coast of Africa. The first area is near the Cabo Verde Islands that has a 10 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. We are also monitoring a tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa tomorrow evening that has a 20 percent chance to develop over the next five days. Models are hinting at more favorable conditions in the Atlantic as we move into the middle of August. The good news is that I don’t see any U.S. threats over the next seven days. It is very common for the tropics to become more active in August. The peak of the season typically occurs around Sept. 10.

