Crime Stoppers offers $1k reward after 17-year-old boy killed

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Investigators said at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Talladega Police Department responded to Tinney Street in Talladega in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers found an unresponsive male lying in the front yard of a home. He was identified as 17-year-old D’Marian Miller of Talladega.

Officers said Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said a vehicle drove by and three males began shooting from the vehicle. Talladega Investigators said about 51 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward in the case.

If you have any information regarding the murder of D’Marian Miller, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

