Caring Men and Caring Women holding free school supply giveaway in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Caring Men and Caring Women will hold a school supply giveaway in partnership with New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

The event is this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. These supplies are free to the public.

The school supplies will be given to Bessemer City Elementary and Middle School students only.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available, courtesy of FMS Pharmacy in Bessemer. The shots are also free and open to anyone who comes. You do not have to register for the vaccine shot, and anyone 12 years and older can get one.

For more information, you can call 205-541-7144, or visit Caring Men & Caring Women’s Facebook page.

