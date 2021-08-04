Birmingham hospitals worry about Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday a leadership team of hospitals in the Birmingham area held a joint leadership briefing about the Delta variant. “We have seen in our hospitals a 700% increase in COVID cases in just the last three weeks,” Dr. Timothy Bode, Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital said.

Last year those who went to the hospital because of COVID were mostly over 60 years old when vaccines were not available. That is not the case today.

“We are seeing younger people in the hospital. Younger people without co-morbidities. It’s tragic for our nursing staff to care for individuals who are their age or the age of their children,” Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, CMO Brookwood Baptist Health said.

“Our staff, our providers are stressed. They are experiencing various level of burnout. This makes it even more challenging to provide medical care to our patients with COVID,” Anthony Patterson, CEO UAB Hospital said.

So far elective surgeries and other healthcare services have not been cut at this time. “We are not there now. I worry we might be there at some point in the near future,” Bode said.

