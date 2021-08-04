LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham hospitals worry about Delta variant

hospital bed
hospital bed(KY3)
By Alan Collins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday a leadership team of hospitals in the Birmingham area held a joint leadership briefing about the Delta variant. “We have seen in our hospitals a 700% increase in COVID cases in just the last three weeks,” Dr. Timothy Bode, Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital said.

Last year those who went to the hospital because of COVID were mostly over 60 years old when vaccines were not available. That is not the case today.

“We are seeing younger people in the hospital. Younger people without co-morbidities. It’s tragic for our nursing staff to care for individuals who are their age or the age of their children,” Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, CMO Brookwood Baptist Health said.

“Our staff, our providers are stressed. They are experiencing various level of burnout. This makes it even more challenging to provide medical care to our patients with COVID,” Anthony Patterson, CEO UAB Hospital said.

So far elective surgeries and other healthcare services have not been cut at this time. “We are not there now. I worry we might be there at some point in the near future,” Bode said.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Quarantine supplies
What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home
Homicide investigation on Eastlake Blvd.
Birmingham Police identify victim in homicide investigation on East Lake Blvd.
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Delta Variant and breakthrough cases in Alabama

Latest News

UA movie in day
Move in day at the University of Alabama
Bishop Calvin Woods' landmark destroyed
‘Everyone should by enraged’: Councilor Woods issues statement after grandfather’s historic landmark damaged
Kentuck Art Center
Kentuck Art Center temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 test
Hospitals looking at mandatory vaccinations