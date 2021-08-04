LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama State Troopers to closely monitor 18-wheeler traffic during Operation SafeDRIVE

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Operation SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial vehicle, or 18-wheeler traffic collisions, through periods of high visibility enforcement, along with the southeastern Interstate 10 corridor.

“To try to minimize the number of crashes we’ve seen lately that involve commercial vehicles,” Trooper spokesman Reginal King told WBRC.

Law enforcement from Louisiana and Florida will also help in this effort.

Trooper King said accidents involving 18-wheelers can be more serious because of their size and the types of loads they can carry.

“You have more of a possibility of the roadway being shut down. There’s more weight involved. It’s taking up more space on the roadway,” he continued.

Troopers will be checking to make sure paperwork for the driver and their vehicle is up to date as well as checking the vehicle for any problems that could cause it to be a hazard on the road.

“When we pull commercial vehicles over, we’re checking for everything from driver’s certifications to the vehicle itself. We’re making sure that the tires are properly inflated. We’re making sure that the signals are working. We’re making sure the logs are up to date,” King added.

Drivers in small cars and regular sized vehicles can do their part to.

Don’t follow too closely behind 18-wheelers because you could be in their blind spot.

Operation SafeDRIVE ends August 5th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report detailing the...
Preliminary report released on crash that killed 10 on I-65
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools

Latest News

Shelton State giving relief funds to students
Shelton State Community College offers students $1400 grant
COVID cases up
Alabama health leaders continue to see Delta spread
Flooding concerns in Gadsden
Flooding concerns in Gadsden
University of Montevallo vaccine incentives
University of Montevallo vaccine incentives