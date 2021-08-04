2 pursuits in Tuscaloosa, 2 arrests

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police made two arrests following two pursuits, an accident and some hidden marijuana.

Investigators said the pursuit began when a patrol officer tried to stop a 2009 Sonata on Veterans Memorial Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. Officers said the driver was going 65-70 mph in a 35 mph zone, and refused to stop. He continued driving east toward Five Points, and eventually bailed out near the Winn Dixie.

The officer could hear a woman screaming as he approached, but was unable to reach the car before it rolled several times off the steep embankment at the rear of the grocery store. She was able to climb out on her own, but suffered injuries to her nose and face.

Investigators said Zyperrion De’Auntrey-Love Dixon, 21, of Tuscaloosa, abandoned his car and is suspected of hiding a half-pound of marijuana in the woods. Dixon was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a pistol without a permit and first-degree possession of marijuana. He faces an additional charge of reckless endangerment for leaving the occupied car in drive before he abandoned it.

Officers searched the wooded area until they located Dixon and a bag containing a 230 grams of marijuana, what appeared to be THC cartridges and digital scales. K9 officer Bako led officers to Dixon, who was taken into custody without incident.

Several officers said they were still searching the area for the passenger when a driver sped past them in a Honda. An officer followed, with the driver refusing to stop and reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour around the area of Loop and Hargrove roads. He continued west on James I. Harrison Parkway, then north on Albright Road and onto McFarland before exiting at University Boulevard, heading east toward Alberta. Officers said he turned onto 24th Avenue East, then to Second Street East where he stopped at a house, ran to the front door and surrendered.

Christopher Binion, 25, was arrested and is being held on multiple outstanding, unrelated warrants issued by TPD and outside agencies, along with new charges of attempting to elude and several traffic citations. This case is not related to the first pursuit.

