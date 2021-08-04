LawCall
2 men shot in Fairfield

Shooting investigation on 57th Street in Fairfield
Shooting investigation on 57th Street in Fairfield(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds following an incident in Fairfield Wednesday.

Jefferson County deputies said shortly before noon on August 4, 2021, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of shots fired in the 400 block of 57th Street in Fairfield.

The callers said there were two male victims that had been struck by gunfire but were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. Deputies confirmed the men went to Princeton Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls...
Shortly before noon on Wednesday the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the 400 block of 57th Street in Fairfield.(WBRC)

Deputies did not find any additional victims, or any suspects at the scene.

We are asking if you have any information regarding this shooting, that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or you may contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

