18-year-old with two jobs, headed to college wins N.C.’s third $1 million vaccination lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Audrey Chavous is just 18 years old, planning to go to college at Fayetteville State in the Fall.

She now doesn’t have to worry about ways to pay for schooling.

Chavous, a teen from Winston-Salem, won the third $1 million drawing in the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccination lottery.

“My first reaction, honestly, was pure shock,” Chavous said Wednesday. “I didn’t think it was a real thing. I thought it was spam mail when I saw it in my email. I’m ecstatic. I have no words to describe how happy I am.”

Chavous works two jobs while she prepares to head off to college.

With taxes, she now has just over $702,000 to spare.

Chavous plans to major in psychology to become a family and marriage therapist.

“My main thing to do with the money is to use it for school,” she said. “I’m going to use it for my undergrad and Masters.”

Chavous is the third winner of the N.C. COVID-19 vaccination lottery.

The fourth, and final drawing, took place Wednesday.

“You are doing your part to end this pandemic and we need more North Carolinians to follow your example,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper told Chavous.

Today, Gov. Cooper spoke with Audrey Chavous, the 3rd COVID-19 $1 million cash drawing winner, and shared an update on the HOPE Program’s progress getting rental and utility assistance to families across the state.https://t.co/D8u59LYLi9 pic.twitter.com/wruwyW7rPI — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 4, 2021

Chavous stepped to the podium in Raleigh and told people why she decided to get vaccinated.

“I chose to get vaccinated, not only for the safety of other people around me but also for the safety of myself. When COVID first became big, it took away my senior year and a saw how much it impacted everyone around me, including my classmates and teachers,” Chavous said. “Not only did I want to get vaccinated for my own peace of mind, but for everyone else who could have been affected by COVID, or anyone who has a sickness or anything that would prohibit them from living their lives normally.”

As of Wednesday, August 4, 58 percent of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, and 61 percent of adults are partially vaccinated.

The drawing is part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign, which was initiated to encourage North Carolina residents to get COVID-19 vaccination.

The adult winner wins the grand prize of $1 million, which ends up being more than 702,000 after taxes.

Minors between the ages of 12 to 17, who have been vaccinated, are eligible for the $125,000 prize for post-secondary education.

Last week, Pineville resident Natalie Everett was announced as the $1-million winner. The $125,000 scholarship winner was revealed as 16-year old high school student Jessica Klima of Greensboro.

Shelly Wyramon, a teacher from Winston Salem, won the first $1 million prize. 14-year-old high school freshman Vania Martinez, from Wilmington, won $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

Your Shot at A Million, Summer Cash 4 College and the $25 Summer Card are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot.

Executive Order 219, which has concurrence from the North Carolina Council of State, authorizes the drawings.

