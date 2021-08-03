Wallace State offers vaccine incentive to students

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Wallace State Community College is offering big incentives to students who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each student registered for Fall Semester who presents proof of completed COVID vaccination by September 15, 2021, will receive a $150 cash award. These students will also be entered in a drawing to receive one of five additional $1000 cash awards.

“As an institution of higher learning, with an outstanding reputation in the health sciences, and a National Center of Excellence in Nursing, we wanted to motivate students to take this step, and to make it easy for them to do so,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the School of Nursing and Center for Science on the Wallace State Main Campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 19 for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose given on September 9.

This clinic is also open to the public. Register for the vaccination clinic in advance at https://bit.ly/wsccvaccineclinic. Walk-in appointments are also available.

“We felt it was important to show leadership on this issue and to make it clear that we stand on the side of science and the health and safety of our students and community. Vaccines are vitally important to the essential, human-centric work we do, and have been proven to save lives by preventing the severity and spread of disease,” Dr. Karolewics said.

All of the counties in Wallace State’s service area and virtually all the counties in the state have been categorized as “High Risk” by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control.

Students do not have to attend the Wallace State vaccination clinic to be eligible for the incentive.

“Completed” or “full” vaccination is defined as having received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wallace State’s vaccination incentives are funded by federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) made possible through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan. An incentive will also be offered to fully vaccinated employees.

