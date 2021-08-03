Vaccinations are up in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to rank last in the country when it comes to COVID vaccinations, but Alabama health leaders said those numbers are rising.

The big question remains, will it be enough to slow the spread of the Delta variant?

Only about 34% of the state of Alabama is vaccinated. The latest Alabama Department of Public Health says under 1.6 million are fully vaccinated. For weeks the number of vaccinations had remained low or even flat, but because of the increasing threat of the Delta variant and the start of school, more people are getting those shots.

Alabama health leaders continue to plead with people to get vaccinated as a way to slow the spread of the Delta variant which is increasing the number of positive cases and hospitalizations.

“Cases are high in the south due to our lack of vaccine coverage,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB Infectious Diseases said.

But there is good news. ..the number of COVID vaccinations are up over the last week.

Averaging now about 10,000 or more in vaccinations a day. Monday, the White House COVID Response Team said Alabama has seen a 215% increase in COVID shots.

“We have a seen a good uptick in the number of people seeking vaccinations. We are incredibly happy. We are glad to provide that and there are other providers in the community providing that as well,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with JDCH said.

Alabama hit about 45,000 shots during one day in April. As students are returning to the classroom, health leaders say this is contributing to the increase in some cases.

“If you look at the age data on the dash board we are seeing a slight increase in the up to 17 age group,” Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH Area Health Officer said.

While vaccinations are up, doctors realize it may not be enough to slow the spread of the Delta variant immediately, that is why other safety steps are needed.

“We are in midst of a very, very transmissible variant. So while people are in the process of getting vaccinated, still follow your mitigation standards,” Landers said.

That means wear those masks, vaccinated or not, and continue to social distance in big crowds.

The latest numbers from the ADPH Dashboard showed more than two million with at least one shot. More than 16,000 are the latest numbers for the fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.