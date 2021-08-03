LawCall
UAB sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 vaccines

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Medicine Injection Clinic has seen the number of vaccines administered nearly double over the past three weeks.

UAB leaders said the clinic was administering 80 vaccines a day during the week of July 12; During the week of July 26, the daily average had increased to 153 vaccines per day.

Schedule a vaccine appointment with UAB’s Injection Clinic by visiting uabmedicinevaccine.org or visit the clinic from 7 am to 2 pm Monday-Friday and receive a vaccine without an appointment.

