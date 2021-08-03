UAB to hold summer graduation virtually

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham is shifting their summer graduation ceremony to be virtual.

It will be held next Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14.

Friday will include all graduate students except School of Nursing. Ceremony start time is 6 p.m.

Saturday will include all School of Nursing graduates (graduate and undergraduate.) Ceremony start time: 9:30 a.m.

Saturday will also include all undergraduates except School of Nursing. Ceremony start time: 2 p.m.

The university will stream the ceremonies on Facebook and YouTube.

For additional details, visit their website.

