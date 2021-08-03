LawCall
Sunisa Lee finishes Olympic Games with a gold, silver and bronze

Sunisa Lee of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during women's team final at the Gymnastics...
Sunisa Lee of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during women's team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo)(Matthias Schrader (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee finished her week in Tokyo as the most decorated Team USA gymnastics athlete in this year’s games.

She ended her Tokyo 2020 Olympics experience with a showing in the beam final Tuesday. She finished fifth with a 13.866.

Lee went fourth in the event for Team USA behind teammate Simone Biles.

Lee finished her week in Tokyo as the most decorated Team USA gymnastics athlete in this year’s games. She started with a silver medal in the team competition and followed with an amazing performance in the individual all-around, taking home gold and being named the Olympic champion. Lee added a bronze medal to her collection in the uneven bars Sunday.

Lee is one of four Auburn Olympians to earn three medals in the same Olympic Games, joining the likes of Kirsty Coventry, Margaret Hoelzer and Rowdy Gaines.

