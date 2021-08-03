Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding family members of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

Bill Wayne Bledsoe, 67, of Birmingham, died on the morning of July 25, 2021 in the 100 block of Green Springs Highway. Bledsoe was found by a Homewood Police officer unresponsive lying in a natural area between two businesses. He died from natural causes.

The coroner said all attempts to locate family have failed. Bledsoe had lived in the Birmingham area for several years, but he is believed to originally be from Gainesville, Georgia and possibly has a brother living there.

Steven Howard Haeberle, 67, of Birmingham, died on July 29, 2021, in the 4800 block of Lincrest Drive. Haeberle was found unresponsive inside his home by a friend performing a welfare check.

The coroner said all attempts to locate his family have failed. Haeberle had lived in the Birmingham area since at least 1995.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

