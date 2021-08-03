LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding family members of 2 men who died

Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs assistance locating the family of 2 men
Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs assistance locating the family of 2 men(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of two men who recently died in Jefferson County.

Bill Wayne Bledsoe, 67, of Birmingham, died on the morning of July 25, 2021 in the 100 block of Green Springs Highway. Bledsoe was found by a Homewood Police officer unresponsive lying in a natural area between two businesses. He died from natural causes.

The coroner said all attempts to locate family have failed. Bledsoe had lived in the Birmingham area for several years, but he is believed to originally be from Gainesville, Georgia and possibly has a brother living there.

Steven Howard Haeberle, 67, of Birmingham, died on July 29, 2021, in the 4800 block of Lincrest Drive. Haeberle was found unresponsive inside his home by a friend performing a welfare check.

The coroner said all attempts to locate his family have failed. Haeberle had lived in the Birmingham area since at least 1995.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FedEx driver shot on I-59/20 in apparent road rage incident

Latest News

Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakley found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
3 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police
UAB summer graduation happening virtually.
UAB to hold summer graduation virtually