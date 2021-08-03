LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

JCSO prepares for possible influx of evictions as moratorium ends

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national eviction moratorium ended at the end of July putting millions at risk of losing their homes.

Those responsible for serving eviction notices would likely become overloaded with cases as they worked through a prior backlog.

The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said as of Aug. 1, they had approximately 170 pending evictions that ranged from businesses to apartments and houses.

The cases were postponed due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium implemented during the pandemic.

Deputy Chief David Agee said it would be weeks or months before new evictions were processed through the courts.

In the meantime, the department had two, 2-man teams tasked with working through the departments backlog of evictions.

JCSO said it’s common for them to have a backlog on evictions.

They usually get around 70 new orders a week and are generally able to complete roughly 50 per week.

Agee said the department is prepared to shift resources if necessary to begin working on the massive task.

“We hope that people will take advantage of all of the assistance out there available to them before it gets to the point that we have to execute an eviction. If not, if we have a lawful order, of course we will have to execute that order,” Agee said.

Agee said the department was scheduled to meet with the courts to discuss cases and plan how to proceed.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while sitting in road identified
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe

Latest News

The more we learn about the Delta variant, the more worried Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo gets. She’s...
Dr. Marrazzo: Delta variant more contagious than smallpox, Ebola
Home buyer impact
Landlords weigh tough decisions post eviction moratorium
Housing issues raise concerns for Jacksonville State students and parents
Home buyer impact
Home buyer impact