JCSO prepares for possible influx of evictions as moratorium ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national eviction moratorium ended at the end of July putting millions at risk of losing their homes.

Those responsible for serving eviction notices would likely become overloaded with cases as they worked through a prior backlog.

The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said as of Aug. 1, they had approximately 170 pending evictions that ranged from businesses to apartments and houses.

The cases were postponed due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium implemented during the pandemic.

Deputy Chief David Agee said it would be weeks or months before new evictions were processed through the courts.

In the meantime, the department had two, 2-man teams tasked with working through the departments backlog of evictions.

JCSO said it’s common for them to have a backlog on evictions.

They usually get around 70 new orders a week and are generally able to complete roughly 50 per week.

Agee said the department is prepared to shift resources if necessary to begin working on the massive task.

“We hope that people will take advantage of all of the assistance out there available to them before it gets to the point that we have to execute an eviction. If not, if we have a lawful order, of course we will have to execute that order,” Agee said.

Agee said the department was scheduled to meet with the courts to discuss cases and plan how to proceed.

