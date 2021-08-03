LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
Highway 79 wreck in Pinson.
Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FedEx driver shot on I-59/20 in apparent road rage incident

Latest News

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment chief is out
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change COVID policies