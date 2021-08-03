FIRST ALERT: Afternoon temperatures will continue to be below normal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A broad area of low pressure covers the Eastern U.S. extending to near the Alabama-Mississippi Line accompanied by abundant cloud cover. The rain began dissipating during the early morning hours, leaving generally rain-free conditions across most of Central Alabama. The more widespread showers will continue to push south of I-85 with very limited lingering thunderstorm activity.

The rain will continue pushing south and east through tonight, although another disturbance will swing across our area tomorrow bringing at least a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms especially in East Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will continue below normal with highs around 88. The area of low pressure will finally move out of the area by Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west during the during the afternoon. Long range forecast models indicate drier conditions as a front remains stalled over Southeast Alabama. There still appears to be just enough remnant moisture to produce a better rain chance in East Alabama, mainly in the form of isolated showers Thursday. The only area of thunderstorms will likely be limited to Southeast Alabama.

Another area of low pressure will approach the area Friday and rotate across the area Friday night and Saturday morning. There will be limited moisture as the system approaches, but the approach of this system will prompt the stalled front and associated tropical moisture to begin lifting north Friday night serving to increase rain chances both Friday night and Saturday morning. This will signal the beginning of a more typical summer-like weather pattern for early August, a trend which will continue Sunday and Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds over The Southeast which will mean heat and humidity along with rising Heat Index Values and scattered areas of showers and thunderstorms.

