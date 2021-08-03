Dr. Marrazzo: Delta variant more contagious than smallpox, Ebola

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The more we learn about the Delta variant, the more worried Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo gets. She’s head of UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division.

“The Delta variant, it turns out, is much more infectious than any virus we have had to deal with as a routine respiratory virus in the population ever in our lifetime,” Marrazzo said.

Marrazzo says the Delta variant is more infectious than smallpox and the original SARs and even more infectious than Ebola.

“If that doesn’t sort of scare you then I’m not sure how you can frame this in a way that gets people’s attention,” Marrazzo said.

Marrazzo says the speed at which Delta spreads is something she wants the public to understand.

“The increase in contagiousness coupled with the fact the Delta variant is getting around some of the protection that the vaccine provides is creating a powder keg of epic proportions,” Marrazzo said.

Marrazzo tells us the vaccine may not prevent you from getting infected with the Delta variant, but right now it will help you from getting really sick. That’s why she is strongly encouraging the more people get the shot.

