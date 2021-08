BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

BPD tweeted there is a homicide investigation underway at 3833 East Lake Boulevard.

Homicide investigation underway 3833 Eastlake Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/HaV2DJU5cd — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.