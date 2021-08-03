A big band salute as WBRC FOX6 welcomes parent company Gray Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big day for the staff at WBRC FOX6 in Birmingham.

We welcomed the Gray Board of Directors, along with company CEOs on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The visitors included Hilton Howell (Gray Chairman/Co-CEO), Pat LaPlatney (Gray Co-CEO), Sandy Breland (Gray SVP) and several other executives. Gray Television is the parent company of WBRC FOX6.

The Homewood High School Band helped us celebrate and surprise the executive team by playing during their arrival. They started with The Hey Song.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.