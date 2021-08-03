3 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating a shooting at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch Tuesday morning.

According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said three employees were shot. One person was shot in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, according to reports. Another person was injured while running from the scene. Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.

The suspect allegedly left the building after the incident. The suspect was spotted by officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. Police said the suspect was carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

Officers demanded the suspect drop the gun, but authorities said he did not and, “was directing the gun at officers.”

The suspect was shot by officers, according to MNPD.

TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate the incident.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on-site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

