Woman killed, several children injured in wreck on Hwy. 79 in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that occurred around 9:35 a.m. Monday on Highway 79 in Pinson.

Police say according to early reports, it appears that a vehicle attempted to cross the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Two additional vehicles were involved as they attempted to avoid the collision.

The driver and a passenger of the vehicle that struck the crossing vehicle fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a small child, who was transported to Children’s Hospital.

Multiple children, ranging in age from 1-3 years old, were transported to Children’s Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the 32-year-old female driver of the vehicle that was attempting to cross the highway was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other subjects received medical attention from medics on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident. If you have any information to provide regarding this accident, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

