WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away

By Janet Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC TV pioneer Tom York has passed away. His son, Byron York, said his dad died Sunday morning, August 1, 2021. Tom York was 96.

In 1957, Tom York was among the young announcers at WBRC who handled various duties but he soon got an assignment that would change his life. He was asked to create a morning program to run from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. He proceeded to create one of WBRC’s most popular programs, “The Tom York Morning Show” which ruled the airways for 32 years.

He once said, “We took our jobs very seriously, but we had fun. We ran it - we didn’t have producers and directors telling us what to do. Turn the camera on, turn my mic on. Those were the basics.”

Over the years, he had more than a dozen sidekicks including Pat Gray and Fannie Flagg. There were thousands of celebrity interviews and breaking news stories. Tom York saw Birmingham through decades of change. Today, his legacy lives on in morning programming built on the same basics and values he developed.

WBRC FOX6 salutes the legacy of Tom York, a true television pioneer.

