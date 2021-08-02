LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Special election dates set for House District 63

(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 63. The seat was previously held by Bill Poole, who was appointed State Finance Director, effective August 2, 2021.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, October 19, 2021; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, November 16, 2021; and the special general election for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“While I know the state will gain immense benefit of Rep. Poole serving as our new State Finance Director, he is leaving big shoes to fill in HD - 63,” Governor Ivey said. “Today’s announcement will ensure the good people in this district find a qualified individual to represent their interests in Montgomery as soon as possible.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Friday, August 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Friday, October 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

House District 63 includes Tuscaloosa, Northport and greater Tuscaloosa County.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while sitting in road identified
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
First Alert Weather 8/2/21
FIRST ALERT: Cooler Temperatures Monday
JoJo Wilkinson.
‘Alabama Gang’ lives on with 17-year-old female driver

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Grandview Medical Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic
(Source: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)
‘COVID infections are racing among our staff’: Lulu’s closes for at least a week
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman