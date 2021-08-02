One on one conversations urged to convince more people to get vaccinated for COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The fight against coronavirus is personal for some people. That’s why one West Alabama elected official takes it as a personal mission to convince others they are better off getting vaccinated.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon recalled how coronavirus sent him to the hospital earlier this year. “Going through it with my wife and myself back in January I know how serious it is. I guess everybody knows you’re responsible for your own health. But sometimes you need to listen medical professionals,” Herndon said.

That’s some of the advice Herndon is sharing with people who are still unvaccinated. “I would recommend that if you’re not vaccinated, please do. Alabama ranks pretty low on the states with vaccinated people,” he told WBRC.

Herndon has taken to heart a request from the COO of DCH Regional Medical Center to talk to friends and family about the importance of getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Vaccines are the best course of action to reduce and defeat COVID. And the most effective way to make that happen is one on one conversations with family and friends. Please reach out to those you know that have not been vaccinated and talk to them and encourage them to do so,” Paul Betz said.

Herndon said loved ones have given different reasons for not getting the shot, from mistrust of the government, not trusting the science and being afraid of shots. But he remains motivated to convince them the vaccine is safe.

“COVID is real, from experience. Injections, the vaccinations help and I would encourage people to get vaccinations if not for you, for somebody else,” Herndon continued.

DCH Regional Medical Center administrators changed course a week ago and decided to keep its remote COVID-19 vaccination site open on Fridays in hopes that more people would decide to get vaccinated.

