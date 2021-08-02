LawCall
Incentives offered to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of students start classes at the University of Alabama in August.

School officials announced in July they are offering $20 in free Bama Cash as an incentive to encourage unvaccinated students enrolled for the Fall semester to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

“I think it basically tells us they just want to get back to normal and the only way to do that is to make sure everyone is vaccinated and safe,” UA student Montana Arnold told WBRC.

Bama Cash can be used to buy food and other items on the University of Alabama campus and some businesses around Tuscaloosa.

Jack Brightman isn’t sure if that’s enough incentive for some unvaccinated students to change their minds.

“It gives an incentive, especially cash incentive of doing something that’s not helping your health, but helping other people’s health. But at the same time, I feel like there’s people that are set in their ways and that their set on this idea that $20 isn’t going to do all that much as an incentive.”

On Thursday, DCH Chief Operating Officer Paul Betz said 53 percent of the staff at DCH was fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The hospital is also offering additional time off as a way to entice more employees to get vaccinated.

“So we’re giving away several of those, several new days off. That’s really what they need. They need some time away. So we’re hoping that’ll help, and so far we’re seeing an increase in interest,” according to hospital spokesman Andy North.

Both of these vaccine enticements are time sensitive.

At the University of Alabama, students have until August 28th to report their vaccination status and get some extra Bama Cash. At DCH, employees have until September 3rd to get vaccinated and qualify for a chance at additional time off.

