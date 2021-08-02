Health officials worry people will resist wearing masks again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Delta Variant continues to spread across the state, health leaders are urging everyone to wear masks when in public again.

Vice President of UAB Hospital Clinical Service, Dr. Sarah Nafziger, said masks are more important now than they were earlier in the pandemic, but she worries people won’t be willing to put their face coverings back on in public places.

Nafziger said it is okay to not like wearing a mask, but it’s crucial in slowing the spread. Nafziger said the reason we need masks again is because the Delta Variant is so transmissible and because Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. Right now, only around 34 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and Nafzigfer said if that number was closer to 80 percent, we likely wouldn’t need masks again.

“I think a lot of people are very much opposed to mask mandates,” she said. “People are opposed to voluntary masking, but when you sit down and think about it, it is what we have to do keep ourselves safe and get back to normal.”

Dr. Nafziger said the sooner we mask up again and get more people vaccinated, the sooner we can take them off.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.