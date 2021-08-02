LawCall
Grenade, chainsaw, hidden sword among items intercepted at New Orleans Airport

A grenade, chainsaw, and a sword hidden inside of a cane are just a few of the items recently...
A grenade, chainsaw, and a sword hidden inside of a cane are just a few of the items recently intercepted by TSA agents at the New Orleans International Airport.(Twitter/TSAGulf)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a tweet, TSA officers say they’ve recently intercepted knives, martial arts tools, and other threats at the New Orleans Airport.

Officials say most of the items pictured, except for a grenade and a tank of gasoline, could have been placed in a checked bag. In these instances, however, passengers chose to leave their items behind.

What appears to be an unsuspecting cane was actually hiding a sword inside.

Spiked keychains, brass knuckles, knives, and guns were also pictured.

Earlier this month, US Customs agents seized thousands of fake eyelashes destined for a beauty shop in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

