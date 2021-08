BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grandview Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is open to the public ages 12 and older. It will be held in the hospital lobby and no appointment is necessary.

Officials say to park in the hospital parking deck and enter from level P1 parking.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.