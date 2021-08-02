LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FedEx driver shot on I-59/20 in apparent road rage incident

Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a FedEx driver was shot Monday morning by another driver on I-59/20 south near the Elton B. Stephens access ramp.

Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx driver and another driver were involved in a “road rage” dispute while traveling near the area.

No one is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while sitting in road identified
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
First Alert Weather 8/2/21
FIRST ALERT: Cooler Temperatures Monday
JoJo Wilkinson.
‘Alabama Gang’ lives on with 17-year-old female driver

Latest News

Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Janet Hall on Tom York's legacy
Janet Hall on Tom York's legacy