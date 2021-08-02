FedEx driver shot on I-59/20 in apparent road rage incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a FedEx driver was shot Monday morning by another driver on I-59/20 south near the Elton B. Stephens access ramp.

Police say the FedEx driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the FedEx driver and another driver were involved in a “road rage” dispute while traveling near the area.

No one is in custody.

