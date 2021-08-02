LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while sitting in road identified
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
JoJo Wilkinson.
‘Alabama Gang’ lives on with 17-year-old female driver

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to participate In Operation SafeDRIVE
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Face coverings required inside school buildings for Homewood City Schools