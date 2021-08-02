LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman County Schools: Masks recommended, not required except on school buses

Cullman County School System
Cullman County School System(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Based on guidelines for public schools from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Cullman County Schools leaders recommend students and staff wear masks while on school campuses.

Right now this is a recommendation, not a requirement. Both the Cullman County Commission on Education and Superintendent Shane Barnette said they believe any mask requirement should be the decision of each parent.

CDC’s order to wear masks while on public conveyances applies to all public transportation including school buses. Passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses at all times.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while sitting in road identified
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Tom York
WBRC TV legend Tom York passes away
JoJo Wilkinson.
‘Alabama Gang’ lives on with 17-year-old female driver

Latest News

Face coverings required inside school buildings for Homewood City Schools
Alabama State University and Auburn University have both announced mask requirements.
ASU, Auburn to require masks in the fall
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools
Clare talks with Dr. Mark Sullivan as students head back to school.
Birmingham City Schools Start Back