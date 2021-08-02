LawCall
‘COVID infections are racing among our staff’: Lulu’s closes for at least a week

(Source: Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - LuLu’s Gulf Shores owner Lucy Buffett said they have made the decision to close the restaurant temporarily in order to pause and evaluate the best way to navigate this next phase of COVID.

Lucy posted on the Lulu’s Facebook page Monday that COVID infections are racing among the staff. So much so that they didn’t have enough team members to operate Monday.

Lucy said, “This is the saddest day for me in the history of LuLu’s.”

Here is the full post:

To our beloved patrons – Well, here we go again. COVID infections are racing among our staff to the point that we did do not have enough team members to operate today; that is the simple truth. Folks, this is serious business and for the health and safety of my LuLu’s family and our beloved customers, we are closing our Gulf Shores restaurant today, August 2, 2021. We are taking a pause to evaluate the best way to navigate this next phase of COVID.

We are shooting to reopen on Monday, August 9, 2021. Check back here for updates. This is the saddest day for me in the history of LuLu’s. My primary concern is for you and your well-being during these crazy times. We appreciate your patience and your support.

Thank you and stay safe out there.

Lucy Buffett

Posted by LuLu's Gulf Shores on Monday, August 2, 2021

