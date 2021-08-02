LawCall
Cooler temperatures Monday, lower rain chances

High temperatures will be in the 85–87-degree range, several degrees below normal highs for...
High temperatures will be in the 85–87-degree range, several degrees below normal highs for this time of year.(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As expected lower dew points began moving into the area during the early morning hours as the moisture and lingering thunderstorms were pushed south. This is in conjunction with a weak cold front which will remain draped across Central Alabama today meaning less humid conditions and lower rain chances.

We are expecting a few clouds to linger along with the chance for the development of a few will remain across our central counties on scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chances for rain across South Alabama. High temperatures will be in the 85–87-degree range, several degrees below normal highs for this time of year.

The loss of the oppressive heat will continue to be the main weather story for the week. There will be a few lingering rain chances tonight through Tuesday night.

Rain chances will remain limited for much of the week before another are of low pressure moves through Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm as the frontal boundary washes out, but we do not see a return of the high moisture content to the air through week’s end.

Meanwhile The National Hurricane Center says Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days in either The Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

First Alert Weather 8/2/21
FIRST ALERT: Cooler Temperatures Monday

