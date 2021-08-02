LawCall
Birmingham Squadron make team announcements, donate kits to Children’s of Alabama

Squadron kits for kids
Squadron kits for kids(WBRC)
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League made several announcements Monday and introduced the team’s coaches.

The Squadron Tip-Off Luncheon featured the introduction of Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint.

Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint
Squadron Head Coach Ryan Pannone and Associate Head Coach T.J. Saint(WBRC)

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Eli Gold was also named the “Official Voice of the Squadron.” Gold will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer for all home and away games of the Squadron’s inaugural season beginning in November.

Following the luncheon Squadron coaches and staff went to Children’s of Alabama to distribute Birmingham Squadron Kids Club Kits for the patients.

Squadron kits for Children's of Alabama
Squadron kits for Children's of Alabama(Children's of Alabama)
Squadron kits for Children's of Alabama
Squadron kits for Children's of Alabama(Children's of Alabama)

The Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League team will call Legacy Arena home.

The Pelican’s G League team in Birmingham will play a 50-game season including 24 home games at Legacy Arena.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.

