Birmingham City Schools return to the classroom for in-person instruction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was an exciting day for Birmingham City School students as they headed back to the classroom Monday.

The first day of school at Woodlawn High School got off to a pretty good start, although teachers, students and staff are still getting adjusted to some new guidelines and being back at school for face-to-face instruction.

But they’re taking it all one day at a time and are looking forward to successful and safe school year.

Students are back in the building at Woodlawn High.

But enrollment was down for the first day of class, which school principal, Dr. Terrell Brown, said might be because school started a little earlier than usual.

“With school starting a little early, some of our parents have not registered yet, so that’s delaying the start for school. // We have about 400 students here today, so we have about half of our student population, and we look forward to seeing the rest of them on tomorrow,” Dr. Brown said.

A new school year also means new changes.

Dr. Brown said they’re all designed to keep everyone safe.

“The students are wearing masks. We cannot have large gatherings, so we’re using the gym for breakfast in the morning, and in reference to lunch, our students will eat in the classroom instead of the cafeteria, so we can keep the numbers as small as possible,” Dr. Brown explained.

Students will also use hand sanitizer when entering the classroom and disinfect their workspaces with wipes before leaving.

Alexis Montgomery is a math teacher at Woodlawn and says theses measure make her feel more comfortable with face-to-face instruction.

“I taught summer school, so I had a chance to have actual students in the classroom and the students did pretty well about keeping their masks up over their nose and their mouths. No issue whatsoever, so I know with the students coming this school year, no problems at all,” Montgomery said.

School leaders said they are prepared to deal with possible COVID cases.

They said they’re hoping they won’t have to go back to remote learning, but they are prepared to do so, if the need arises.

