Birmingham City Schools leaders disappointed with vaccination survey results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students with Birmingham City Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, August 2nd, for face to face learning.

Last month, school officials gave parents of kids 12 and up a survey, asking whether their child was vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said he is disappointed with the results.

“Our results showed that 60 percent of our parents indicated that they were not going to get vaccinated nor were they going to have their students vaccinated,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said around 1,400 parents responded.

“This just tells us that their is an opportunity for us to provide some additional information and make sure that our parents understand the pros and cons on what vaccination means for us as a school district and our ability to be able to continue educating students face to face,” he said. “We know that getting vaccinated gives us our best shot at having a normal school year.”

Sullivan said data show that face to face instruction is the best way for kids to learn and masking will play a key role in keeping them safe. Over the summer, the district had nearly 4,000 students for in person summer school. Sullivan said masks were required and they had very few positive cases.

“That really gives me a lot of confidence as we move forward to the regular school year,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said students will also eat lunch in the classrooms, follow social distancing guidelines, and sanitation will be increased.

He said the mask requirement can change if health leader’s recommendations change.

