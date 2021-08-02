Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to participate In Operation SafeDRIVE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced it will join forces with fellow state law enforcement partners in Florida and Louisiana to conduct quarterly, concentrated highway traffic enforcement details throughout 2021 as part of Operation SafeDRIVE.

SafeDRIVE, which stands for Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement, aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along the southeastern Interstate 10 corridor. The effort will begin Aug. 3 and end Aug. 5.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Florida and Louisiana in this initiative to make the roadways safer for all visitors and citizens who travel through our state,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “We are committed to eliminating dangerous driving behaviors such as aggressive or distracted driving and educating all motorists – including both passenger vehicle and CMV drivers – on how to share the road safely.”

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts will include monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, following too close, failing to wear seat belts, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. The initiative will also help ensure CMV drivers are following industry regulations and are in compliance with, hours of service, commercial driver license, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

Drivers are encouraged to do their part by:

• Staying out of blind spots. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.

• Passing safely. Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure the truck or bus is visible in your rearview mirror before you pull in front.

• Avoid cutting off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

• Avoid following too closely. Following too closely behind a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.

Learn more about ALEA’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit online at: Motor Carrier Safety Unit | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (alea.gov).

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.