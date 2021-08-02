LawCall
Alabama hospitalizations could reach 2,000 by next week, expert says

Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving...
Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving surgeries and adding more intensive care unit beds as cases continue to climb.(wsfa)
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From May until late June the pandemic appeared to be slowly on its way out.

With the emergence of the delta variant, hospitalizations have increased.

Experts say this is partly due to how quickly this variant spread, comparing it to the chicken pox.

“We were worried if you spent 15 minutes in the same space as someone with COVID because 15 minutes seem to be about the time frame in which you could get infected,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Here we’re talking about less than a minute maybe as little as 15 seconds.”

On June 30 there were 199 hospitalizations, 204 on July 1, and by Aug. 1 the number jumped to over 1,400.

“Throughout the month of August, I fear we’re going to continue to see rising case counts,” Williamson said. “We can certainly hit 2,000 by next week, and we could hit 3,000 somewhere near the end of August into early September.”

Nothing official has been announced, but hospitals are speaking with physicians about moving surgeries and adding more intensive care unit beds as cases continue to climb.

