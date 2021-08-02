LawCall
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools

ADPH recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated
(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Public Health leaders released the Back to School Guidance for 2021-2022 Monday morning.

The guidance includes the recommendations that children 12 and older and adults get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for persons who are not vaccinated to correctly and consistently wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and follow other preventive measures.

Here is the opening letter to schools from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris:

Letter from Dr. Scott Harris(ADPH)

ADPH K-12 Back to School Guidance 2021-2022 contains recommendations based on the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Back to School guidelines to ensure that school administrators and school nurses have the best health guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep students and staff safely in school.

Schools systems will make individual decisions about masking.

Here is the complete ADPH K-12 Back to School Guidance 2021-2022:

